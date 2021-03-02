FBI Chief Calls Jan. 6 ‘Domestic Terrorism,’ Defends Intel

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Protesters enter the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. Pro-Trump protesters have entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation's capital. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Chris Wray is condemning the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol as “domestic terrorism.” Wray is defending the FBI's handling of intelligence indicating the prospect for violence at the U.S. Capitol that day. He told lawmakers on Tuesday that information about threats to the Capitol were properly shared with other law enforcement agencies even though it was unverified and uncorroborated. A Jan. 5 FBI field report warned about online posts foreshadowing a “war” in Washington the following day. Capitol Police leaders said they were unaware of that report and had received no intelligence from the FBI that would have helped them prepare.

----------------------------------

LOOK: Just some of the photos that capture the historic year that was 2020

 

Filed Under: capitol insurrection, donald trump
Categories: Associated Press, National News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top