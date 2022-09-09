Giuliani Calls Claim He Owes Ex $260K ‘A Gross Exaggeration’

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told a judge that his third wife's claim that he owes her $260,000 is a "gross exaggeration" and he really owes her about $50,000.

"I do owe her money but I don't owe her $260,000," Giuliani, a legal adviser to former President Donald Trump, told the judge in state court in Manhattan on Thursday, according to the New York Post.

Judith Giuliani had asked the judge to hold her former husband in contempt for falling behind on his payments under their 2019 divorce settlement.

QVC Presents Super Saturday Live WATER MILL, NY - JULY 30: Former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani and Judy Nathan walk the red carpet at QVC Presents Super Saturday Live at Nova's Art Project on July 30, 2011 in Water Mill, New York. (Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images for QVC) loading...

Justice Michael Katz told Giuliani earlier that he was in default for not having filed papers in response to Judith's allegations.

Giuliani conceded the error but said, "I'm being sued in ten different cases. I'm getting ready for two massive hearings," the newspaper reported.

"It's totally my fault," he said. "I don't know how to emphasize to you the pressures."

Judith Giuliani's lawyer Dror Bikel told the judge that his client has no income and suggested that Giuliani write her a check.

House Select Committee On January 6th Holds Its 7th Hearing WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 12: Rudy Giuliani appears on a video screen during videotaped testimony above members of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol during the seventh hearing on the January 6th investigation in the Cannon House Office Building on July 12, 2022 in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, which has been gathering evidence for almost a year related to the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, is presenting its findings in a series of televised hearings. On January 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building during an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for President Joe Biden. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) loading...

"That certainly would show good faith," Katz said.

Katz set Sept. 23 for the next court date.

Judith Giuliani declined to comment after the hearing, the Daily News reported.

Rudy Giuliani turned to other matters including his testimony to a Georgia grand jury last month regarding attempts by Trump and his supporters to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

"I had a very good experience with them," Giuliani said, according to the Daily News. "They told me they were very satisfied with my testimony. They thought they had completed it, but I said if you have any more questions… I did nothing wrong in Georgia. Did nothing wrong anywhere."

Rudy Giuliani Endorses GOP NYC Mayoral Candidate Curtis Sliwa FILE PHOTO: NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 21: Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani makes an appearance in support of fellow Republican Curtis Sliwa who is running for NYC mayor on June 21, 2021 in New York City. The Guardian Angels founder has said he will rollback bail reforms, support police and keep Rikers Island open rather than following the current plans to close it. Sliwa is running against Fernando Mateo, president of the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers with the winner facing off against the winner of the Democratic primary. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) loading...

Rudy and Judith Giuliani were married for 15 years. Giuliani was previously married for 20 years to Donna Hanover, the mother of his two children. Before that, he was married for 14 years to his second cousin, Regina Peruggi. That marriage was annulled.

