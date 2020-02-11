Federal Grant To Improve Housing Conditions In Mohawk Valley

A federal grant through Neighbor Works America will help support access to affordable housing in the Mohawk Valley.

Congressman Anthony Brindisi says the Utica Homeownership Center will get over $237,000 in funding.

The funds will support efforts to develop and preserve affordable housing, revitalize and sustain neighborhoods and create jobs.

“The Mohawk Valley is an incredible place to start a business, raise a family, and live a great life, and all of our community members deserve a roof over their heads,” said. “These critical funds will help increase access to affordable housing for families across the Mohawk Valley. I am proud to fight every day for resources that will help our community thrive.”