Fight Over Gerrymandering Argued At New York’s Highest Court

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Judges on New York’s high court peppered attorneys with sharp questions as they considered whether to throw out new congressional district maps that Republicans charge are unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

Court of Appeals judges heard arguments in a lawsuit brought by a group of Republican voters challenging the legality of the new district maps.

The court’s decision could play a crucial role in the battle for control of the U.S. House, where Democrats now enjoy a thin majority.

Judges repeatedly asked the Democrats' attorneys about what should happen next if the high court decides to strike down the maps.

But they also seemed wary about overstepping their authority.

