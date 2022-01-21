The First Film Studio In Space Will Be Built By 2024

Space Entertainment Enterprise has announced that they plan to launch a production studio and sports arena in zero gravity by 2024. It makes sense, considering the company is co-producing Tom Cruise’s movie that he plans to shoot in space.

According to S.E.E.'s newly unveiled plans (via Variety), the space station module will include a sports and entertainment arena as well as a content studio where creatives can produce their work in a low-Earth orbit. Dubbed SEE-1, the module will host films, television, music, and sports events. It will be constructed by Axiom Space, who won NASA’s approval back in January 2020 to build a commercial component to the International Space Station.

“SEE-1 is an incredible opportunity for humanity to move into a different realm and start an exciting new chapter in space,” said S.E.E. co-founders Dmitry and Elena Lesnevsky in a statement. “It will provide a unique, and accessible home for boundless entertainment possibilities in a venue packed with innovative infrastructure which will unleash a new world of creativity.

As specified by Axiom chief engineer Dr. Michael Baine, the space station will allow movie productions to shoot scenes with a micro-gravity effect. “SEE-1 will showcase and leverage the space environment in an unprecedented way,” he said. “The inflatable module design provides for around six meters diameter of unobstructed pressurized volume, which can be adapted to a range of activities — including an onboard state-of-the-art media production capability that will capture and convey the experience of weightlessness with breathtaking impact.”

If all goes according to plan, we only have to wait until December 2024 for SEE-1 to be completed.

