Local representatives unleashed a surge of negative comments to a State Supreme Court Justice this week after Oneida County was split up, excluding Utica and New Hartford form Senator Joe Griffo's new district.

"We did an incredible job stating our case," Senator Griffo said on Saturday morning after in the wee hours of the am, Justice Patrick McAliister released the final state senate map and it was good news for Oneida County. "We're still going over the map but we were able to keep Oneida County whole," he said.

The newly drawn, and now final 47th NYS Senate District will now include all of Oneida County, including Utica and New Hartford, all of Madison County, parts of Southern Herkimer County and a northern portion of Chenango County.

The new finalized map is Griffo's 4th district in 5 months. The longtime member of the state Senate laughed about the confusion of the entire process and said he's glad it's finally done. He said he had a friendly conversation with leaders in Cooperstown on Saturday morning, joking about the fact that he was that community's representative for all of 2 days. The same holds true for most of Herkimer County, which is now in Senate district 49. Cooperstown will now be in Senate district 51.

NYS Senate 53

Hundreds of community members and local officials sent email complaints to Justice McAllister explaining why the map submitted by an independent "master" earlier this week, which split up Oneida County, was a disservice to the community. "Justice McAllister agreed," said Griffo.

The new map, along with the finalized Congressional District map, was released just after midnight. The Congressional map stayed almost exactly as it was submitted earlier this week by Special Master Jonathan Cervas.

The proposed Congressional Map redrawn by court order in New York. May 16, 2022. Credit: JONATHAN CERVAS

The finalized Congressional map will create a new 22nd district that includes all of Oneida, Madison and Onondaga counties. This means that Onondaga County will serve as the dominant population base in the new 22nd. On Friday, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente announced that he will not run for Congress. Steven Wells of Madison County launched his campaign for the 22nd on Wednesday. The entirety of Herkimer County will be in the 21st Congressional district, where Elise Stefanik is the incumbent and will be running for reelection.

Early Saturday morning, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, the sitting House Representative in the current 22nd, announced that she will be running for the 24th Congressional district, encompassing Oswego, which is currently a part of her district. Under a previous map, Tenney was planning to run in the 23rd Congressional district, which is in the Finger Lakes Southern-Tier. It's unclear if Tenney will move from New Hartford, into her new district. House members are not required to live in the district they serve.

