Are you someone who has a collection of old computers, TVs and other electronics? Are you ready to get rid of them and don't know how? Luckily, there is a free electronics recycling event coming up in Utica.

As he does every year, New York State Senator Joe Griffo is once again holding his FREE event for folks to drop off their old electronic recyclables, documents for shredding and old prescription medications. He has partnered with the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority, Confidata and the state Department of Environmental Conservation to host this annual event.

What Can You Bring to Get Rid Of?

When you drive down to Leland Avenue this Saturday, April 27th you can bring old televisions, computers and other electronic devices. You are also permitted to bring up to 3 boxes of personal confidential documents (Commercial shredding not permitted). You are also allowed to bring unused and expired prescription drugs as well. The Department of Environmental Conservation is handling this disposal. Sharps or needles will not be permitted.

You can get a full list of acceptable items for drop off on the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority website.

Senator Joe Griffo says,

This is an important opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted electronics, medications and papers. I thank the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority, Confidata and the state Department of Environmental Conservation for again partnering with me for this upcoming event.

Since Griffo and his partners have been doing this event, they have successfully collected and recycled nearly 600,000 pounds of old electronics.

Come to the event and take advantage of this free opportunity on Saturday, April 27th, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is taking place at 80 Leland Avenue Extension in Utica.

36 Ideas to Inexpensively Make Your Backyard Feel Like a Resort Here are some fairly easy and inexpensive ways to make your back yard feel like you're on vacation and a beautiful summer resort. If these 5 families can do this in Upstate New York, it can be done anywhere! Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler

These 25 Rejected New York License Plates Sure Are Classy The New York Department of Motor Vehicles rejected over 3,000 vanity plate applications in 2023. Reasons included obscenity, references to sexual or intimate body parts, or because they could be confused as an official plate.

Some of these plates are NSFW. Gallery Credit: Megan