Get Rid of Your Old Pesky Electronics During a Free Recycling Event in Utica This Weekend
Are you someone who has a collection of old computers, TVs and other electronics? Are you ready to get rid of them and don't know how? Luckily, there is a free electronics recycling event coming up in Utica.
As he does every year, New York State Senator Joe Griffo is once again holding his FREE event for folks to drop off their old electronic recyclables, documents for shredding and old prescription medications. He has partnered with the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority, Confidata and the state Department of Environmental Conservation to host this annual event.
What Can You Bring to Get Rid Of?
When you drive down to Leland Avenue this Saturday, April 27th you can bring old televisions, computers and other electronic devices. You are also permitted to bring up to 3 boxes of personal confidential documents (Commercial shredding not permitted). You are also allowed to bring unused and expired prescription drugs as well. The Department of Environmental Conservation is handling this disposal. Sharps or needles will not be permitted.
You can get a full list of acceptable items for drop off on the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority website.
Senator Joe Griffo says,
This is an important opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted electronics, medications and papers. I thank the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority, Confidata and the state Department of Environmental Conservation for again partnering with me for this upcoming event.
Since Griffo and his partners have been doing this event, they have successfully collected and recycled nearly 600,000 pounds of old electronics.
Come to the event and take advantage of this free opportunity on Saturday, April 27th, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is taking place at 80 Leland Avenue Extension in Utica.
