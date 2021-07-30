Finally! Mets Make Major Move, Bring Big Bat to Citi Field

The New York Mets finally pulled the trigger on a deal, agreeing to acquire an outspoken MLB star a little more than one hour before Friday's MLB trade deadline.

Anthony DiComo first reported the deal to bring Javier Baez to the Mets from the Cubs. Shortly before 3:00PM, WFAN in New York City reported terms had been nearly finalized, with only medical exams pending.

Who Chicago gets in the deal wasn't known as of this posting.

Leading up to Friday's deadline New York had been a rumored favorite to land another Cubs said to be on the move, Kris Bryant. However, there were reports Friday afternoon that Mets' shortstop Francisco Lindor was lobbying team brass to land Baez over Bryant.

Baez, 28, can play 2B, 3B and SS. He's spend all eight of his MLB season with the Cubbies and comes to Citi Field with numbers very similar to slugging first baseman Pete Alonso, who has put up 23 HRs, 62 RBI and a .262 average. Baez, 28, is batting just .248, but has been productive with 22 HR and 65 RBI.

Stay up to date on the latest news and information in Utica-Rome and throughout the Mohawk Valley with WIBX 950. Follow us on Facebook, download the WIBX 950 App, and listen to Keeler in the Morning each weekday from 6:00-9:00AM.

15 Sports Figures from the Utica-Rome Area A lot of big names in the sports world come from the Mohawk Valley and the Utica-Rome area.

Things You Should Know About the New York Marijuana Legalization Law On March 31, 2021, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill legalizing adult-use cannabis consumption, called the New York State Cannabis/Marijuana Regulation & Tax Act. Here are the 13 Things You Need To Know About The New York State Law

Stay up to date on the latest news and information in Utica-Rome and throughout the Mohawk Valley with WIBX 950. Follow us on Facebook, download the WIBX 950 App, and listen to Keeler in the Morning each weekday from 6:00-9:00AM.