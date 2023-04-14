UPDATE: Pitch Clock Works! New York Yankees Extend Alcohol Sales

As reported here on 1045theteam.com, the new pitch clock in Major League Baseball has shaved more than 31 minutes from game times so far in 2023. The faster pace has led to an expedited end to beer sales in the stadium. Several MLB teams made adjustments to their alcohol sales cut-off time, which was generally after the 7th inning.

Thursday night in the Bronx, the New York Yankees made an early season change. With game times flying by as fast as they have since 1984, the Yankees are now among the teams that weren't about to let the reduced contest durations impact their beer sales, one of the most profitable menu items in the major league sports concession business. So, Pinstripes have extended their alcoholic beverage selling period to the 8th inning, instead of the traditional 7th.

According to newsday.com and ESPN.com, the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins, Milwaukee Brewers and now the Yankees have extended their alcohol sales through the eighth inning in 2023. Prior to last season, the Baltimore Orioles, as a way to induce fans to come to come to Camden Yards, (despite, until 2022, having to suffer through terrible baseball) the Orioles put a 3 1/2 hour time limit on alcohol sales or the 8th inning, whichever comes first. Conversely, the New York Yankees used to cut off beer sales two hours after first pitch or the 7th inning, whichever comes first. The Stadium alcohol sales duration will remain 2 hours or the 8th inning, according to the Yankees website.

As reported on Wednesday, the New York Mets have continued to mark the 7th inning as the end of beer sales during their season opening two series at Citi Field. As noted in the ESPN.com article, the Yankees and Mets both offer post, 7th inning, and now 8th inning hospitality areas. Though some are not available to the general ticket holders. The Mets are among the teams that ESPN noted that are "open" to extending alcohol sales through the 8th inning. Now that their crosstown brethren has done it, you can almost count on beer sales through the 8th at Citi Field for the Mets next home-stand.

