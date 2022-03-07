Enjoy This “High” Quality Dinner Experience in the Finger Lakes On 420

This cannabis infused dinner experience coming to the Finger Lakes is perfect for any weed enthusiast or newbie looking for a great night.

The legalization of Cannabis in New York State has changed the way many people have viewed the use of CBD and weed. With the stigma fading, many people are coming up with new ways to experience it.

Finger Lakes Cannamarket is hosting 'Infused 420' this spring. The event, of course held on 4/20, will feature a cannabis infused dinner, prepared by a private Executive Chef and Cannabis Sommelier. All meals are farm-to-table, made from fresh and organic ingredients in the Finger Lakes.

Our infused dinners mix cannabis education and consumption in a safe social environment. This experience will open your mind while your belly indulges.

Not will you enjoy the delicious food, but you will watch a culinary demonstration for each course as well. It really is the perfect event to get your friends and family together to make life long memories

The location of the event has yet to be announced, but Finger Lakes Cannamarket would like people to register ahead of time before it's too late. You can sign up today by going to their website.

Still curious as to what the rules and regulations are for smoking weed in New York State? Here's the latest information from the NYS Department of Labor.

