Customers of a popular store in Central New York were left reeling Wednesday after the manager made the shocking announcement it was closing for good.

UPDATE 4:36pm: A statement has been provided by store manager Jamie Hughes, which has been added to the bottom of this article.

ORIGINAL STORY: Oneida County continues to suffer continuous and massive economic losses as more and more businesses leave the area. It appears some of these closures are not by choice.

The sad news comes shortly after BNY Mellon, a major employer in the area, shuttered its Oriskany Business Park location. Other disappointing closures include Wheelock Rides out of Syracuse and Freihofer's bakery in Verona.

However, the biggest disappointment had come when a seafood restaurant ceased operations just last week after 70-years in business.

Read More: Say Goodbye to Best Fish Fry in CNY

Without warning on Wednesday, Oneida residents were left stunned when another area business decided to pull the plug after several years. Cornell's Greenhaus, located at 264 Genesee St., has permanently closed, "effective immediately."

The store specialized in selling hemp and CBD products.

33rd Annual Nightclub & Bar Convention And Trade Show - Day 2 David Becker/Getty Images for Nightclub & Bar Media Group loading...

Jamie Hughes, who was the store's manager, made the announcement to the business' "wonderful and valued customers" before noon:

After many years of serving you and the community of Oneida, we announce with a heavy heart that we are permanently closed, effective immediately. On behalf of everyone at Cornell's Greenhaus, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the many years of love and support that you have shown to us.

The decision comes after Hughs announced on June 14 that the store was closed for "legal reasons."

Both announcements were made on the private Facebook group Oneida for Change.

Courtesy Jamie Hughes/Cornell's Greenhaus Courtesy Jamie Hughes/Cornell's Greenhaus loading...

Hughes also updated fans via his TikTok about the situation. While we can't embed his announcement video due to some choice words, we can link you to it so you can hear why the plug was seemingly pulled.

According to Hughes, he was approached by state officials on June 13 and was told to close the store. A week later, owner Jesse Cornell made the closure permanent and it appears the reason was beyond their control.

"I can't do anything. I feel like I've failed my customers, I failed my boss, the company, myself and everything," he said in an emotionally raw update.

No further details have been provided at this time, except that "apparently, New York is stingy on the rules on what we can and cannot sell, and they [screwed] us over royally."

Per store owner Jesse Cornell, "Cornell's Greenhaus LLC follows all guidance and updates from the NYS Office of Cannabis Management," so it appears the forced shutdown came out of the blue.

CBD Industry Faces Tighter Regulations In UK Leon Neal/Getty Images loading...

WIBX has reached out to Mr. Hughes, Mr. Cornell and the NYS Office of Cannabis Management for comment. Mr. Hughes has provided this statement to WIBX, of which we will share in full.

"From a business point of view, this has been a terrible thing to see occur in the City of Oneida. One more small business being pulled away from the community to which hearing from many people of their heartfelt condolences shows that we were loved.

From a personal point of view, normally with any business that a person would see their job terminated that the first thing would be to say negative things about the business and the employees etc. However, I do not have one negative thing to say about Cornell’s Greenhaus what so ever. In fact, I thank them for basically helping me through a dark time before I came to their employment. If it was not for the store I would not be where I am today to give this statement.

The owner and colleagues for Cornell's Greenhaus are never ones to steer anyone wrong and I had ever felt uncomfortable with what their business was, I would not have offered my services to them.

For me, my time with the company has been wonderful to work with and getting to assist customers to the best of my abilities with my charm and humor was a pleasant experience. The day when our store was visited by the police and the events that followed really shook me up mentally.

To begin with 4 officers to then expand to 12 to 14 officers in a small store seizing and taken items out of the store was safe to say a really scary thing to experience, especially as well when being the only employee present while communicating with the owner via phone calls and texts to work with the authorities.

I felt scared and since then, a week after the store being forced to shut down and today (June 19th, 2024) being told by the owner that the business is be closed and that I would be basically left off, was something to which has not been helpful to me mentally.

My mind would have been racing with so many thoughts to what's next? What has happened? Am I to blame? Safe to say this last week has been a raw experience for me. Yes, I have had the support of the Owner to reassure to me that I am not to blame and the love from both my Husband and my wonderful friend to make sure that I am ok, but I won’t lie when I say that this would be a week of 2024 that will haunt me for a while."

In all, it's disappointing to see another hit to Central New York's economy due to another well-liked businesses permanently closing without warning.

Get our free mobile app

11 New York Red Lobster Locations Suddenly Close

13 Restaurants & Businesses That Closed in 2023 Retirement and consolidation are just some of the reasons we've lost several restaurants and businesses in Central New York in 2023.

Here are 13 locations that are no more. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams