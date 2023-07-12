More Cannabis Dispensaries Now Open in Upstate New York

New York has added two new dispensaries the state, bringing its overall total to 19. Here's where you can find these new facilities.

Both stores are located in Upstate NY and open to the public.

The Greenery Spot

Cannabis connoisseurs can find this dispensary in Johnson City, NY, which is a little over an hour away south of Syracuse.

It is also the second largest dispensary in Broome County and claims to have the state's first express window for customers. But this apparent drive-thru option is only available to those who order ahead online.

As for what the interior it looks like, it reminds me of a cool coffee chain -- based on my own opinion after scrolling through The Greenery Spot's socials.

Owner Chris Myers held the ribbon cutting ceremony on June 29 and said it is "a dream come true" to finally run his own dispensary.

"Most kids want to be a baseball player. Me, I wanted to own a dispensary since I was 17-years-old," he added.

The dispensary is located at 246 Main St. in Johnson City, NY.

Sacred Bloom

This spot just opened in Vestal, NY, which is again about an hour south of Syracuse.

Sacred Bloom became Vesta's first dispensary when it opened its doors on July 7.

Peeking at photos of the 5,800-square-foot interior, it looks like a jewelry store with its glass display cases lining the wall that feature the store's products, which are said to be hand-curated.

Owner Todd Hartman boasts 25 years in the pipe and tobacco business and also dealt with a marijuana conviction in the past.

He said in a press release, "Our mission is to provide a safe and inclusive space where individuals can explore and benefit from the myriad of cannabis products available.”

He also plans on expanding when the time is right.

The dispensary also has an educational section where visitors can learn about the cannabis industry and meet those who help supply the store.

Its address is 1308 Vestal Pkwy E, in Vestal, NY.

What this means for Upstate New York

The state legalized the sale of marijuana in 2021, making it legal for adults over the age of 21 to purchase and possess up to 3 ounces of cannabis.

Legislators hoped the new law would tackle racial inequalities because, historically, people of color faced greater penalties for marijuana offenses.

Also, to be frank, they saw dollar signs because it meant they had a new thing to tax. Just recently, lawmakers proposed a sharp increase in the recreational marijuana sales tax.

The tax would increase from nine to 16 percent -- in addition to any other fees and local taxes already tacked onto the sale.

Already, political leaders predict taxes on marijuana will generate hundreds of millions -- or even billions -- in additional revenue.

Lawmakers say the tax will help fund items like education, community reinvestment, and drug treatment the state.

Localities that choose to open dispensaries also enjoy a piece of the pie, which means more tax dollars are going to flow into Upstate NY thanks to these new facilities.

You can read more about where the marijuana tax dollars go HERE.

