Train Derails Spilling Over 100 Gallons Of Fuel Near This NY Lake

One accident in the Finger Lakes was almost a whole lot worse if it wasn't for these hard working New Yorkers.

The Department of Environmental Conservation was quick to respond to a train roll-over in Himrod, New York. Not only did the train come off the rails, but it also dumped gallons and gallons of diesel from the engine.

The derailment happened as the train was making its way past Plum Creek and Seneca Lake. The rollover itself occurred across from a culvert and tributary to Plum Creek. DEC Spill Responders were sent to the scene quickly, because what they heard next would make any environmentalist run for help.

Not only did the train flip over, but the fuel tank was punctured, pouring diesel fuel out at a high rate. DEC Spill Responders estimate the ruptured take was leaking between 40 and 50 gallons per minute. Not only was it sinking into the ground, but it was heading towards the water as well.

They knew they had to act fast, otherwise the entire surrounding environment and watersheds would be destroyed from the oil and fuel. Responders applied a special putty to plug the leaking tank, keeping whatever was left inside from spilling out onto the ground.

With everything that spilled out, it was impossible for the fuel to not get into the water. Thanks to the DEC's quick actions, it wasn't as much as it could have been. They used absorbent booms and pads to collect the fuel in the water.

A vacuum truck is also being used to collect the rest of the spilled fuel. Responders tapped the rest of the fuel tank and got it all emptied before the cleanup crew took over.

The Department of Environmental Conservations is still overseeing the rest of the cleanup efforts.

This isn't all the DEC has done to protect the environment. Here are all the rescue efforts they successfully executed over the past week.

DEC Rescues 7 Animals in 20 Days The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation rescues humans lost or hurt while hiking, boating or just enjoying the great outdoors. But they also rescue the animals that call the outdoors home. Officers have rescued 7 animals in the last 20 days alone.

