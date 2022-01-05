2022 Welcomes First Baby Born At Bassett Healthcare Birthing Center in Cooperstown
If there's one thing we know about welcoming a new year, it makes most of us feel like we get a chance to make a fresh start by focusing on what's important in life and it also typically brings a renewed sense of hope for the year ahead.
With the calendar turning over to 2022, hope and joy spring forth with the announcement from Bassett Healthcare Network’s Birthing Center in Cooperstown of the first babies born in the new year.
The very first baby born was Lilliana Rose who came into the world at 4:14 am on New Year's Day at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown to the delight of her parents Eliana Matos and Israel Matos of Utica, NY who share that Lilliana was a "surprise baby". Little Lilliana weighed in at a healthy 7 lbs., 4 oz. at 19 inches long. It seems like Lilliana's parents will have help caring for her thanks to two siblings: almost 15-year-old Israel Jr. and 13-year-old Isabella.
New Year's Day turned out to be a banner baby day at Bassett Birthing Center in Cooperstown with a total of four babies born that day. For 2021, according to BHC, there were a total of 1,036 babies born at the Bassett Birthing Center! That's a lot of babies and we welcome them all because who doesn't love babies?
Here's a fun related tidbit of information: according to Hiddenhearing.org, on the list of the 20 Most Magical Sounds (that most people consistently enjoy) is a child's first word and a child laughing. You'll hear no argument for me on that one. I always love to hear my kids laugh no matter how old they are.
