Who Will You See At This Year’s Cooperstown Parade Of Legends?

For the first time since 2019, the Hall of Fame Parade of Legends returns to Cooperstown for Induction Weekend for the Class of 2022. Dozens of Hall of Fame legends ride down Main Street in the backs of pick-up trucks. The Parade of Legends begins at 6pm. Try to see how many Hall of Fame legends you recognize from past year's parades.

Charlie Voelker

Cooperstown Parade of Legends Returns Check out parade attendees from a recent Parade of Legends. Who will you get to see this year? The National Baseball Hall of Fame Parade of Legends in Cooperstown, New York on Saturday July 23rd at 6pm from Doubleday Field to the Hall of Fame. It is a don't miss for baseball fans.