First Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In New York State

The Coronavirus has arrived in New York State. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the state's first case has been confirmed in a woman who traveled to Iran.

According to Governor Cuomo the woman in her late thirties has respiratory symptoms, but is not listed in serious condition. She has been in a controlled environment in her home since arriving back to New York.

Governor Cuomo said in a statement,

The positive test was confirmed by New York's Wadsworth Lab in Albany, underscoring the importance of the ability for our state to ensure efficient and rapid turnaround, and is exactly why I advocated for the approval from Vice President Pence that New York was granted just yesterday.

Last week Cuomo called on the state legislature to pass an emergency $40 million authorization plan to help combat this ongoing health issue.

In the statement from the governor's office, Cuomo says the risk remains low in New York and state officials remain vigilant in managing the spread of this virus. They will continue to provide more information as it becomes available.