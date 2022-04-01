First Responder Football – Utica, Syracuse, Oneida County, NYS State Police Compete This Weekend
Members of several CNY police agencies will chasing down a soccer ball this weekend.
The Frist Responders Cup is being held at the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium with a full day of games featuring members of the New York State Police, Oneida County Sheriff's Office, Syracuse Police, Utica Fire, and the defending champion Utica Police Department.
Games begin at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday with a round robin style tournament as each team will play each of their four opponents once. Then the two teams with the most points square-off in the championship game, scheduled for 4:45 p.m.
The community event is being hosted by Utica City FC and attendance to the First Responder Cup games are free.
Utica City FC will actually cap the evening with a real MASL contest of it's own, and will be hosting the Tacoma Starts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets for the Utica City FC contest are still available, and can be found here.
It'll be a big contest for Utica City, which current sits on the outskirts of the playoff picture. The FC is six-points out of the eighth and final playoff, trying to chase down Milwaukee with only two games to play. Utica will need to come up a victory in both contests in order to keep their thin playoff hopes alive.
