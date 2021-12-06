Five Arrested On Weapons Charges Following Traffic Stop In Utica

Five people are facing weapons charges following a traffic stop by Utica Police.

Members of the UPD’s Crime Prevention Unit, along with members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, pulled over a vehicle at the intersection of Gold and Steuben Streets.

Police say they located a loaded 9mm handgun in a rear seat compartment.

The five, all from Utica, were charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

Those arrested were:

Keenan Thompson age 21 of Utica

Lillian Stockon age 21 of Utica

Shwe Moe age 19 of Utica

Sam Beaumont age 19 of Utica

An unidentified 17 year old of Utica

Police say some of the parties were also charged with various vehicle and traffic law violations.

