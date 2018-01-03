Five People Displaced Following Sylvan Beach Fire
The bitter cold doesn't stop the Mohawk Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross from providing aid to those in need.
Volunteers provided immediate emergency aid to five people after a house fire on 20th Avenue in Sylvan Beach on Tuesday.
The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to two adults and three children, ages 4, 8 and 10.
Volunteers will continue to be available in the coming days for support.