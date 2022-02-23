Flood Watch for Oneida County Extended, Winter Storm Watch Thursday and Friday

UPDATE: 02/24/2022 6:37am The Winter Storm Watch has been updated to a Winter Storm Warning. It is in effect from 10pm on Thursday, February 24th through 4pm on Friday, February 25th, 2022.

Heavy snow is expected with accumulations of seven to ten inches in lower elevations.

The Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the following counties:

Chenango

Cortland

Delaware

Madison

Oneida

Onondaga

Otsego

Sullivan

Original Story:

A flood watch has been extended through 7:00pm on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. A Winter Storm Watch is in place Thursday and Friday February 24th and 25th.

Flood Warning

The Flood Warning is in effect for Oneida County - both the northern and southern regions. The cities of Boonville, Rome, and Utica may be particularly affected.

Graphic Credit: National Weather Service / National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Graphic Credit: National Weather Service / National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration loading...

Residents of areas usually prone to flooding are asked to use extra caution, be aware, and prepare for the chance of flooding.

Although rain is not expected to be excessive, the NWS says that runoff from previous rainfall may result in the flooding of low-lying sources of water and flood-prone areas.

Rivers will, therefore, continue to rise. Additional scattered showers and snow melt will impact water levels as well. Ice jams may also cause flooding.

Winter Weather Watch

A winter weather watch is in effect from Thursday evening through Friday evening.

The National Weather Service says that heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulation of seven inches or more is possible within twelve hours. Accumulation could be more in higher elevations.

The Winter Storm Watch is for Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, and Otsego counties in general and the following areas in particular:

Boonville

Cortland

Delhi

Hamilton

Norwich

Oneida

Oneonta

Rome

Syracuse

Utica

Walton

The NWS and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warns that travel could be difficult. Hazardous conditions could impact the commute on Friday morning.

Police In New York Need Help Solving 7 Cold Cases Of Murdered Children

This New York Airbnb Features a Massive Indoor Pool for Guests You don't find a lot of places that have access to an indoor pool, but this Airbnb crosses off that requirement you may have. This year round indoor pool house is 2000 square feet located in the lower Adirondacks of New York. Check it out below.

TAKE A TOUR: This Former Day Spa is For Sale in Westmoreland The former Time for Me Day Spa building is for sale at 7201 State Route 5 in Westmoreland. Take a look inside. Would you consider it for your next home, or maybe a new business venture?