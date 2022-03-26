Foo Fighters Drummer Dead at 50

Taylor Hawkins, longtime drummer for the band Foo Fighters, has died. He was 50 years old.

There is no immediate information on the circumstances of his Hawkins' death. The band released a statement on Friday calling it "tragic and untimely loss."

Hawkins joined the band in 1997 after a stint playing for Alanis Morissette and has played on every Foo Fighters album since 1999's There Is Nothing Left to Lose. He appeared on the band's most recent release, 2021's Medicine at Midnight. Of the Foo Fighters' 28 years of existence, Hawkins had been a part of 25 of those.

Lollapalooza Chile 2022 - Day 1 Getty Images loading...

Hawkins also appeared in the recently-released film Studio 666 along with Dave Grohl. The horror-comedy film sees Hawkins, along with bandmembers Rami Jaffee, Pat Smear, Nate Mendel and Chris Shiflett, killed off one-by-one as part of the plot.

Born Oliver Taylor Hawkins, he was born in 1972 in Fort Worth, Texas and raised in Laguna Beach, California. His first major gig as a drummer was for Canadian musician Sass Jordan. He spent some of the '90s playing with Alanis Morissette's touring band before joining the Foo Fighters.

In addition to the cancelled Bogotá, Colombia show, they had another South American date scheduled for March 27th, and were then set to return to the U.S. to continue the tour.

Columbian police say drugs may have been involved in Hawkins' death, but nothing has been confirmed at this time. Hawkins is survived by his wife Alison and three children.

Foo Fighters, The Forum, Los Angeles

Here are All of the Capital Region Rock Concerts, and Beyond, Scheduled for 2022! Updated regularly so keep checking back!