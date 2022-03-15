Foreigner Returning to NYS Fair: This Time They Need Your Help!

Rock stalwarts Foreigner are set to take the stage once again at the New York State Fair... but this time they're looking for local talent to be a part of the show.

The "Cold As Ice" rockers were announced this morning as the latest band to join the 2022 concert lineup at Chevrolet Park. The show is set for Monday, August 23rd. All concerts are free with the price of a State Fair ticket.

But this year Foreigner needs your help. The band and State Fair organizers are in search of a junior high, high school or college chorus to perform a 10-minute a cappella set before Foreigner takes the stage.

Foreigner often employs the assistance of a chorus group for their performance of "I Want to Know What Love Is," which will likely still happen, but this time they want an additional 10-minute performance to open the show. The lucky local chorus gets to perform whatever they want for those 10 minutes.

Choruses can apply online for this unique opportunity at this link. The chosen chorus will be given $500 for their efforts, and the Fair will provide each chorus member up to four admission tickets and parking passes. (Choruses cannot exceed 25 members.)

Foreigner has been a staple at the New York State Fair for years, and last year drew over 21,000 fans at Chevrolet Park. Their shows are chock-full of classic radio hits that most people know by heart, including "Urgent," "Hot Blooded," "Juke Box Hero," and countless others.

To stay up-to-date on all the concerts at Chevy Park for the 2022 NYS Fair, visit their webite.

