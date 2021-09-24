Former ABC News Executive Says Chris Cuomo Harassed Her
NEW YORK (AP) — A veteran TV news executive says CNN anchor Chris Cuomo sexually harassed her by squeezing her buttocks at a party in 2005.
Shelley Ross said Friday in an opinion piece in The New York Times that Cuomo greeted her with a bear hug and squeezed her buttocks while she was at a party with her husband.
She says he apologized in an email.
Cuomo told the Times the apology was sincere.
CNN is not commenting.
The anchor has been criticized for his role in advising his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Andrew Cuomo resigned last month over sexual harassment allegations.
Here Are The 23 Funniest Governor Andrew Cuomo Memes on the Internet
On Tuesday, August 10 Governor Andrew Cuomo gave his two week notice to the people of New York. He announced that in light of sexual harassment allegations and a scathing report on the topic from New York Attorney General Letitia James, he would be resigning effective Tuesday, August 24.
From the moment those words were uttered from his mouth, the memes began to fly. We were there to catch them.