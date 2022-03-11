Former Byrne Dairy Staff Member Arrested for Allegedly Stealing More Than 2,300 State Lottery Tickets

An Oswego County woman is facing charges after police say she stole from her employer.

The New York State Police says they were called to investigate stolen Instant Scratch-Off New York State Lottery tickets from the Byrne Dairy at 226 County Route 57 in Phoenix, New York.

Byrne Dairy Fulton, New York (image capture September 2021) Photo Credit: Google Maps (March 2022) Byrne Dairy Phoenix, New York (image capture September 2021) Photo Credit: Google Maps (March 2022) loading...

The NYSP says their investigation determined that, between June of 2021 and January of 2022, 45-year-old Carrie J. Lisi from Fulton, New York had stolen approximately 2,319 tickets with a total retail value of $64,818. Lisi is a former employee of the Byrne Dairy from which the tickets were stolen.

Lisi was arrested on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 and charged with Grand Larceny in the 2nd Degree, a Class C felony.

No injuries were reported as a result of the arrest. Police have not said whether any other persons are suspected of being involved but no other arrests were made.

She was arraigned in the Oswego City Court and released on her own recognizance pending a court appearance.

The NYSP was assisted in the investigation by the New York State Gaming Commission.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

