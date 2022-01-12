Former Senate Leader Harry Reid to Lie in State at Capitol

By LISA MASCARO, AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Sen. Harry Reid will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol as colleagues and friends pay tribute to a hardscrabble Democrat who served five terms in the Senate.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 08: Local residents Mary Ellen Spanns (R), Maye Spanns (2nd R) and Steve Spanns (L) pay respect with their alpacas outside The Smith Center for the Performing Arts during the memorial service of the late former U.S. Senator Harry Reid (D-NV) on January 8, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Harry Reid, a Nevada native and one of the most powerful Senate Democrats in the history, has died at age of 82 after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Reid will be honored Wednesday in the Capitol Rotunda during a ceremony closed to the public under COVID-19 protocols.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 08: A Nevada flag flies at half staff outside The Smith Center for the Performing Arts during the memorial service of the late former U.S. Senator Harry Reid (D-NV) on January 8, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Harry Reid, a Nevada native and one of the most powerful Senate Democrats in the history, has died at age of 82 after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Reid rose from poverty in a dusty Nevada mining town to the most powerful position in the U.S. Senate.

He died last month at 82 after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 08: A thank you message for the late former U.S. Senator Harry Reid (D-NV) is displayed on an electronic billboard of Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on January 8, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Harry Reid, a Nevada native and one of the most powerful Senate Democrats in the history, has died at age of 82 after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Including two terms in the House, Reid was the longest-serving Nevadan in Congress.

