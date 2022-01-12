Former Senate Leader Harry Reid to Lie in State at Capitol
By LISA MASCARO, AP Congressional Correspondent
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Sen. Harry Reid will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol as colleagues and friends pay tribute to a hardscrabble Democrat who served five terms in the Senate.
Reid will be honored Wednesday in the Capitol Rotunda during a ceremony closed to the public under COVID-19 protocols.
Reid rose from poverty in a dusty Nevada mining town to the most powerful position in the U.S. Senate.
He died last month at 82 after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Including two terms in the House, Reid was the longest-serving Nevadan in Congress.
