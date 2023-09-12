A standout wide receiver at Syracuse University who went on to play five seasons in the National Football League has died from injuries he sustained at a construction site.

Mike Williams was taken off of life-support several days ago following the accident at jobsite in Florida where he was performing electrical work when another worker at the site dropped a steal beam on Williams, critically injuring him, according to reports.

(This is not current San Diego Chargers WR Mike Williams).

Over the weekend, media outlets including Fox News cited reports that Williams had been taken off life-support at a Tampa, FL area hospital and was breathing on his own, seemingly a sign of hope that he may recover. The same reports, however, said the injury had left him partially paralyzed and that he remained in the Intensive Care Unit without a noticeable improvement to his condition.

Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year Award former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams, via Getty Images loading...

Williams, 36, played three season at Syracuse and totaled 20 touchdown and 133 receptions. After a team-leading ten-TD season in 2007, Williams was forced to sit-out the 2008 season due to academic reasons, but still ranks third on the all-time receiving touchdowns list for SU.

His NFL rookie campaign was historic for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as Williams set a franchise record with eleven-TDs in 2010. After a down year the following season, he bounced back with nine scores and 996-receiving yards, a career-best for yards.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 19: Mike Williams #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers breaks a tackle on his way to scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 19, 2010 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) loading...

The Buffalo-native went on to play his final year with his hometown Bills, but tallied a mere eight receptions and one TD over nine games.

Williams is survived by two children.

