5 Clemson’s Dabo Scouts #14 Syracuse for Saturday Battle

There is a big football game on Saturday at noon on ABC-TV. It features #14 Syracuse taking on #5 Clemson. This is the best Syracuse Orange football team in at least the last 4 years and maybe in decades. Clemson football star head coach, Dabo Swinney, may have summed it up best on Tuesday, “Dino’s got ‘em going, man. He’s got an offense that can score. He’s got a scheme that creates challenges.” Handsome praise from a coach that has enjoyed the highest pinnacle in college football.

Syracuse is good. They'll roll into Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina owning a 6-0 record, coming off of an impressive win over #15 North Carolina State at home on Saturday. Swinney knows 'Cuse is a legitimate opponent and won't be taken lightly. "When you’ve played this many games, that’s what you would expect with an undefeated team. There’s only nine undefeateds left in the Power 5. You don’t get lucky and be undefeated at this point,” the Tigers head coach told reporters, including Emily Leiker of syracuse.com, who put together the Swinney quotes.

The Clemson head coach had high praise for 'Cuse's junior quarterback,Garrett Shrader. "He his as tough as they come. I mean, this kid loves to run the football, and he punishes people when he runs the ball. He doesn’t look to get down. He’s looking to run over you. I thought he was outstanding running the ball last year. He’s even better now,” Swinney told Leiker. “He’s a bruiser that throws it. He can flat out beat you multiple ways. A true dual-threat quarterback.”

Swinney heaped the compliments on sophomore, Sean Tucker. “This No. 34 is a true all-American. He’s the best we’ve seen. You’re not gonna see many guys in college football better than No. 34. He’s a great player. You’re gonna have to stop 34 ‘cause they’re gonna get him the ball.” Well deserved flattery for the dominant running back that will be a key, if Syracuse has any chance of beating Clemson on Saturday.

One more 'Cuse offensive player that Dabo zoned in on was 6'5" sophomore wide reciever, Oronde Gadsden. “19 has really become and emerged as their go-to guy, Gadsden...They scheme him up different ways. They’re throwing him touchdowns from the backfield at running back, wheel-routes to slots to the field. I mean, they got him everywhere and they do a good job of creating opportunities for him.” Syracuse is going to have to find ways to quickly score and Gadsden will certainly be a factor in that game plan. This is game will be a tremendous gage on what type of team Dino Babers really has in 2022.

