After being named to his first Major League Baseball All-Star game this summer, Cedric Mullins of the Baltimore Orioles has been named a Silver Slugger Award winner.

Mullins had a breakout season with the Orioles this last season after being drafted in the 13th round by Baltimore in 2015.

The 26-year-old Mullins started his baseball journey right here in Utica.

Mullins played for the Utica Brewers, the former name of the Utica Blue Sox, in 2014 and was named a PCGBL All-Star.

He’s coming off a stellar 2021 season that saw him lead all American League outfielders in hits and become the only player in the league this season to reach the coveted 30 HR/30 stolen base plateau.

Mullins is also a finalist in the outfield for the 20201 All Major League Team.

Congrats to Cedric Mullins for the first of many awards.

Take a look at Mullin’s 2021 season in pictures:

