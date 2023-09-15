WIBX's Keeler Show strolled down memory lane on Friday morning when it comes to sports.

First, we spoke with former members of the 1983 Utica Blue Sox on Friday, including then manager, Jim Gattis. The former NY Penn League Champions talked about the craziness of those baseball days when Bill Murray and his brother were part-owners, and Roger Kahn wrote his book about that "bad news bears" season at Murnane field in Utica.

This weekend, the '83 team and its members will be inducted into the Greater Utica Hall of Fame.

Check out the complete interview in the YouTube video above.

Then, with the Aaron Rogers injury and the New York Jets win with backup quarterback Zach Wilson, we along with Don Laible thought it would be interesting to speak with the Jets backup QB from the 70s, Al Woodall, who was the backup to the legendary Joe Namath.

Woodall talks about the surreal times he experienced backing up Namath, who was injured often. Woodall's stories are amazing and worth checking out in the video above.

