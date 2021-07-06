If you're watching next Tuesday's major League Baseball Al-Star Game in Denver, keep an eye out for #31 on the American league team.

That player would be outfielder Cedric Mullins of the Baltimore Orioles, who has been name to the AL squad.

The 26-year old Mullins played for the Utica Brewers, the former name of the Blue Sox, in 2014, a year before becoming a 13th round draft pick by Baltimore.

Current Utica Blue Sox Public Address announcer Tim Best was doing play-for-play for the then-Brewers in 2014.

Best says Mullins could hit well, was fast and had a good glove, and was as close to a five-tool player at that level as you could get. He says of all the players on the 2014 Brewers, he felt Mullins had the best chance at being drafted and making it to the show.

Mullins was named a PCGBL All-Star in 2014.

Best also say Mullins’ selection as an All-Star elevates the status of the Blue Sox program.

photo courtesy of Tim Best

While Mullins was selected an All-Star reserve, he has a good chance to be in the American League starting lineup with the injury to superstar Mike Trout of the Los Angele Angels, who will not be playing the game.

Mullins is having a stellar year, his fourth with the Orioles.

He's batted .313 with a .916 OPS through his first 82 games with Baltimore.

His .916 OPS led all AL outfielders coming into Sunday, while his .313 average was second.

He also entered Sunday tied with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the AL lead in hits with 99.

He’s just one of three players in MLB with at least 15-plus stolen bases and 35-plus extra-base hits, with the other two being Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Braves and Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Padres.

“It’s a great feeling,” Mullins said on receiving the honor. “I’m excited to be amongst some of the top guys in baseball and I'm just looking forward to see what happens.”

The 92nd Major League Baseball All-Star game will be held on Tuesday, July 13 at Coors Field in Denver and canl be seen on FOX TV beginning at 7:30.