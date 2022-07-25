Fort Stanwix Of Rome Is Being Invaded, This Time Not From The British

Fort Stanwix of Rome New York is under attack. This time in 2022, it's not from the British.

We want you to BEE aware that a swarm of honey bees has made it into the historic fort and BEEcause of this, the fort was temporarily closed."

That's right, bees have invaded the historic Fort in the City of Rome. The bees will be settling into a new home within a fort barracks. However, the Fort is reminding people that you can "BEE" relieved that they will not harm you unless you harm them.

They will BEE allowed to swarm until they've found a new home. Then a bee keeper will assist us with the relocation. Rest assured they will not BEE harmed! BEE on the look out for an announcement!"

As of this time, the Fort is closed in Rome. You can follow their Facebook page for more info when they will be open once again.

Although, the honey bee isn’t on the endangered list, many including AgDaily stress their importance to our day to day life:

Since this species is known for its role in agriculture, the blame is often placed on the ag industry for Colony Collapse Disorder, specifically related to pesticide use. This blame is misguided, however, according to many reports."

An extensive analysis done by The Washington Post and published in 2017 show bee numbers sitting at close to historical highs. Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service point to general strengths in honey bee colonies:

“In 2017, the United States had 2.88 million honey bee colonies, down 12 percent from the record high 3.28 million colonies in 2012, but down less than 1 percent from 2007”

Either way, we need to take care of these bees as much as possible.

