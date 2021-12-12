Fox Anchor Chris Wallace Leaving Network for `New Adventure’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Veteran Fox News anchor Chris Wallace says he's leaving the network after 18 years and is "ready for a new adventure."

Wallace made the announcement at the end of the weekly news show he moderates, "Fox News Sunday."

Wallace says Fox management promised him 18 years ago that "they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked.

FILE PHOTO: NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 01: Fox News anchor Chris Wallace attends the 3rd Annual NFL Honors at Radio City Music Hall on February 1, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

And they kept that promise." Wallace says he's been "free to report to the best of my ability, to cover the stories I think are important, to hold our country's leaders to account.

It's been a great ride.'' Wallace didn't give any details about his "new adventure."

