New York City Tree Fully Lit and Festive After Being Set on Fire

Earlier this week, the Fox News Christmas Tree was lit on fire by a man who was later arrested and taken into custody. Now, the tree shines bright again.

The tree was recreated and lit at a ceremony Thursday night that thousands gathered to watch.

In a memo to staffers on Wednesday, FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced that a new tree would be rebuilt and expressed gratitude toward Fire Department of New York and the New York Police Department for their "quick response to the attack and for apprehending the alleged arsonist."

We will not let this deliberate and brazen act of cowardice deter us. We are in the process of rebuilding and installing a new tree as a message that there can be peace, light and joy even during a dark moment like this.

The tree went up in flames early Wednesday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY: Talk about a big fire you could roast your chestnuts on. A man has been arrested and is in custody after setting fire to the famous Fox Square Christmas Tree in New York City.

According to officials, a man by the name of Craig Tamanaha took the climb up the 50-foot-tall tree at the center of Fox Square just after midnight and lit it on fire.

When NYPD officers arrived at the scene, they saw the suspect running. They took him into custody before filing charges that included criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and arson. City firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze. However, by the time the fire department responded, the tree was significantly burned, leaving a supportive wooden frame behind.

According to Fox News, the red, white and blue-themed tree was 50 feet high, decorated with 10,000 glass ornaments and 100,000 lights. It took workers 21 hours to assemble the decorations.

There's no word of a motive for the arson, but officials with the NYPD say that there may have been an accelerant used to make the flames go up faster.

