FOX’s Jimmy Failla Promotes Utica, Rome and Valley Live from WIBX

Failla is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla which airs weekdays from noon until 3 p.m. on radio stations around the nation including Utica's WIBX 950 AM and 106.9 FM. Before becoming a nationally syndicated radio talkshow host, Failla was a taxi driver and a standup comedian.

FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla bombarded into Utica on Friday as the FOX News Radio host appeared on WIBX's Keeler Show, and then broadcast his national program from noon until 3 from WIBX's studios. - a former head writer and on-air contributor for "Kennedy" on the Fox Business Network - says "Fox Across America" is best described as "a celebration of our unique American privilege, and will function as an audio safe space where people of all political persuasions can disagree and still get along!"

Today's political climate is sorely in need of talent with the unifying ability to allow both sides to debate the issues straight up.

Failla, on his national broadcast, didn't shy away from Utica-Rome as he prepared for five sell-out shows at Fat Katz Comedy Club inside Tony's Pizza in Washington Mills. He boasted about Utica's Italian food and spoke of Chicken Riggies, Utica Greens, and Tomato Pie. He bragged about his breakfast at Top Of The Morning Cafe in North Utica, Nothing Bundt Cakes in New Hartford, and the Turkey Joints Senator Joe Griffo brought in from Rome.

Jimmy Failla, FOX Across America host joins Keeler Show at WIBX in Utica, NY. Photo by Tamara Karcev/FOX for WIBX. Jimmy Failla, FOX Across America host joins Keeler Show at WIBX in Utica, NY. Photo by Tamara Karcev/FOX for WIBX. loading...

By the way, WIBX is one of the oldest radio stations in America. In just 3 years, the radio station will celebrate it's centennial which has served the Utica-Rome-Mohawk Valley market continuously since signing on the air back on December 5th, 1925. In addition to WIBX's 950 AM transmitter, they have also added an FM signal at 106.9 FM, as well as an App that can be downloaded free at Google Play and the App Store.

Fat Katz Comedy Club - Shows Friday and Saturday Nights

Failla is also well known as a hilarious standup comedian and he'll be performing 5 shows this weekend at Fat Katz Comedy Club in nearby Washington Mills. Five shows were completely sold out for Friday and Saturday, February 17th and 18th.

Fox Host Failla Reaches USA from WIBX Studio in Utica The host of Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla which airs coast to coast and on WIBX 950 and 106.9 FM weekdays from noon 'til 3, was in Utica this past weekend. Jimmy Failla sat in on the Keeler in the Morning Show on Friday morning December 3, 2021, and then did his national show on FOX News Radio from WIBX's studio.

Failla is a former New York City cab driver turned stand up comic and over the weekend, he performed 4 sell-out shows at Utica's Fat Katz Comedy Club in Washington Mills.

Check out some snap shots from the weekend.

