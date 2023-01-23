WIBX’S Jimmy Failla Adds Extra WIBX Show at Local Comedy Club

Fat Katz website

The FOX News radio show that replaced the Rush Limbaugh program on WIBX and radio stations around the world, is coming back to broadcast from WIBX's studios in Marcy. FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla is coming back to Utica on Friday, February 17th to broadcast with WIBX's Keeler Show from 6-9 am, and to broadcast his national program from noon until 3 PM from WIBX's legendary studios in Marcy.

Failla, who's also one of America's top standup comedians, has teamed up with Fat Katz Comedy Club inside Tony's Pizzeria in Washington Mills, for four shows on Friday, February 17th and Saturday, February 18th. Those four shows have completely sold out, allowing for WIBX to schedule a special WIBX matinee' show on Saturday, Feb. 18th at 5 PM. Tickets for the show are on-sale at the Fat Katz Comedy Club website.

According to the FOX News Radio website,

Jimmy Failla is the former head writer / on air personality for Kennedy on FOX Business and appears regularly on the biggest FOX News Shows. As a former New York City Cab Driver, he has an everyman persona that makes listeners feel like they’re talking politics with a buddy over a beer or ten. His debut standup special “State Of The Union” is currently the highest rated comedy on Amazon Prime. His easy conversational style and weapons grade sense of humor keep the mood light even when the news is heavy. A lifelong conservative, he bills the show as “a safe space for cool people” who can discuss the issues of the day without chasing anyone out of a restaurant – he likes food too much to waste it.

Jimmy Failla on WIBX Photo Credit: WIBX, TSM Jimmy Failla on WIBX Photo Credit: WIBX, TSM loading...

Failla told WIBX, "I can't wait to get back up to Utica to see my people and eat some more Tomato Pie." Failla will meet and greet with listeners at Fat Katz Comedy Club before and after shows on Friday and Saturday. The weekend is sponsored by WIBX and Jimmy's 5 PM matinee' show on Saturday is specially reserved for WIBX listeners.

"There may be some surprises when Jimmy appears this time in Utica," said WIBX's Bill Keeler. "Stay tuned as we are so lucky to have him performing here at a time when his career is exploding around the country."

