Local Football Coaches Start Fund to Give Underserved Students Free Cleats

One of the biggest barriers for underserved and low income students is the inability to pay for basic sporting equipment like cleats. Participation in sports has been proven to be one of the biggest deterrents for students being stuck on city streets, getting involved with things that are detrimental to their future.

Connor Cough is the President of a newly former organization called "City Cleats." This is a 501(c)(3) organization that has been formed in order to provide cleats to student athletes in a few of the most underserved districts across the State of New York. Included on the list is Proctor High School, Corcoran in Syracuse, Henniger High School in Syracuse and a high school in inner-city Buffalo.

Cough founded this organization as a coach for Proctor High School football. He tells WIBX that with each new season, he discovers several of his players are left without quality cleats and in some cases play in sneakers. He says, "Before we would put out a box filled with old used cleats for the guys to use." That was the inspiration to get something done.

The philosophy of City Cleats is listed on their website. It states,

At City Cleats, we believe that sports have the power to change lives. We are committed to providing high-quality cleats to athletes who truly need them, so they can perform at their best. We believe in hard work, dedication, and a never-give-up attitude, and we strive to embody these values in everything we do.

It is up to you in the community to support this organization and help inspire a student athlete that may be living in a difficult situation that there is hope and they can fulfill their untapped potential.

You can make a generous donation in any amount by visiting the website: https://citycleats.com/. Any amount would be appreciated and you will be making a huge difference.

