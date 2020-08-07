Free Food and Milk Distribution Returning to Rome

As part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (C.F.A.P.), another free milk-food distribution event is coming to Rome. The American Dairy Association Northeast is working with other groups to provide food and essential nutritional items at Griffis Business & Technology Park.

American Dairy Association North East is working with Dairy Farmers of America, Renzi

Foodservice, Oneida County and community partners to provide more than 4,000 gallons of milk and more than 21,000 pounds of additional food. There will be 360 boxes each of meat, produce, and additional dairy items, each containing 20 pounds of products.

In compliance with state and local guidelines, the event will be a drive-thru process. Stay in your car and when prompted, pop open your trunk or roll down a window to receive two gallons of milk and one box each of meat, produce, and dairy items.

Distribution will begin at 11 a.m. in Griffiss Business & Technology Park 100 Otis Street Rome, Wednesday, August 12. The event will continue until all items are gone, no registration or paperwork is required for this distribution. No walk-ups will be allowed.