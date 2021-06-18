Free Tours Of The State Capitol And Empire State Plaza Return

With 70 percent of New York adults having received the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccination, the Empire State Plaza Complex in Albany, which includes the New York State Capitol and Legislative Office Building, reopens to the public today.

Tours of the Capitol will resume on Monday and outdoors tours of the Empire State Plaza will begin July 7.

Unvaccinated individuals will have to continue wearing masks in accordance with CDC guidance.

"New Yorkers have worked hard against the COVID virus and as a result, landmarks and attractions across the state are reopening to visitors. We are thrilled to welcome New Yorkers and guests from afar back to our beautiful State Capitol and the amazing Empire State Plaza," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "The Capitol is filled with extraordinary history anyone can appreciate. While it was necessary to close its doors during the pandemic, it is time to welcome people back to its grand halls."

Free Capitol Tours

When: Monday through Friday

Monday through Friday Times: 10Am and 12PM

10Am and 12PM Location: Information Desk in Capitol's State Street lobby

Information Desk in Capitol's State Street lobby Reservations: Space is limited, and reservations are recommended but not required for groups of fewer than 10 people - reserve online here. For groups of 10 or more, call 518-474-2418 to make arrangements

Space is limited, and reservations are recommended but not required for groups of fewer than 10 people - reserve online here. For groups of 10 or more, call 518-474-2418 to make arrangements Unvaccinated Visitors to the Capitol are required to wear a mask during indoor Tours

Free Outdoor Empire State Plaza Tours

When: Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday Time: 2 p.m.

2 p.m. Location: Outside at the main entrance to The Egg Center for the Performing Arts on the Empire State Plaza.

Outside at the main entrance to The Egg Center for the Performing Arts on the Empire State Plaza. Reservations: Space is limited to 25 people per tour, and reservations are required - reserve online here or by calling 518-474-2418

Office of General Services Commissioner RoAnn Destito said, "The New York State Capitol and Empire State Plaza are magnificent architectural gems, and we are proud to once again offer the public an opportunity to spend some time exploring and learning about these grand, historic sites. Our knowledgeable and lively tour guides are ready and eager to introduce visitors to the wonderful things New York's capital city has to offer."