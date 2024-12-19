Ready for the coldest weather of the year?

A cold blast of winter aims to wreak havoc on our heating bills come Saturday and Sunday.

This is due to a cold mass of air that is trailing a weak system that'll bring a light dusting of snow to Central New York on Friday.

This blast of arctic air will cause temperatures to plummet into the single digits, while some weather watchers warn it could get even lower than that.

Chicago's Deep Freeze Continues With Single Digit Temperatures Scott Olson/Getty Images loading...

Thanks to expected wind chills, forecasters say the "feels like" temperatures could get as low as minus 16 in some places.

North Country, like Lowville and Boonville are expected to see the worst temperatures. The Weather Channel is currently reporting temperatures will hit negative 3 on Saturday night and then drop another 5 degrees on Sunday.

Wind chills could make the outside air feel as low as minus 16 in North Country. The forecast is calling for noticeable breezes, too, with current wind gusts expected to hit around 15 miles per hour.

The Utica area won't fare much better, with Saturday's low currently predicted to hit one degree, while Sunday will hit minus 3 degrees. Add in the wind chill and it'll feel more like -8 degrees outside, forecasters warn.

JACUMBA HOT SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 30: An asylum seeking migrant from Ecuador attempts to keep warm with a with donated blanket at a makeshift camp shortly after crossing the border, while awaiting processing by the U.S. Border Patrol, on November 30, 2023 in Jacumba Hot Springs, California. The remote community, with a population of 600, has seen a recent influx of hundreds of immigrants arriving daily and sheltering in makeshift camps in the desert cold, with winter approaching, as they await transfer to established U.S. Border Patrol detention centers which have limited capacity. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Mario Tama/Getty Images loading...

This could mean for a dangerous commute Monday morning due to the high potential for black ice. Motorists are strongly urged to slow down, increase their follow distance, and allow ample time to break around stop signs or red lights.

Currently, the National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Oneida, Otsego, and Delaware County.

It is possible they will issue a Cold Weather Advisory at a later time.

The cold weather will also have a possibly positive effect in the area, however.

The snow heading into the area could stick around on the ground until Christmas, giving us a technical "White Christmas" for those hoping for one.

Winter Storm Brings Over 6 Inches Of Snow To Chicago Scott Olson/Getty Images loading...

As for how much snow we could see on the ground, WIBX will chat with Ray Stagich of The Weather Channel on Friday for one final White Christmas forecast.

In the meantime, residents are warned to be mindful of the potentially hazardous temperatures over the weekend and limit their time outdoors.

This goes for pets, as well. Here's five handy tips to keep your precious fur and feather babies safe from the freezing cold.

