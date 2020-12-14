Front-Line Nurse First In New York To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

NEW YORK (AP) — A critical care nurse who has treated COVID-19 patients in hard-hit New York City became the first person in the state to receive the vaccine Monday as part of campaign to inoculate front-line health care workers.

Onlookers applauded after a doctor gave Sandra Lindsay the injection at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called it the first shot given in the state’s vaccination effort.

Hospital workers began unloading frozen vials of COVID-19 vaccine nationwide Monday.