Gaetz Staying on Judiciary Panel, Despite Investigation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, a prominent conservative who has been under federal investigation for a former relationship, would lose his House seat if convicted of a felony. But there are no rules addressing lawmakers under investigation. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Wednesday that Gaetz would be removed from his committees if the charges were proven. But he sidestepped the issue of what to do while the case is ongoing. Gaetz, who represents parts of western Florida, has known for months about the accusations of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paying her to travel with him, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
