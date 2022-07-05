Gas Prices Are Down Again Across New York State

Gas prices are headed in the downward direction in New York State.

According to AAA Northeast, the average price in New York is down 7 cents from last week to $4.88 a gallon.

Combined with last week's drop, prices have now fallen 12 cents a gallon in two weeks.

That’s one-cent lower than a month ago and $1.87 higher than July 5 of last year.

New York’s average is four cents higher than the national average.

The average price in the Utica-Rome is down 1 cent from last week to $4.95 a gallon.

That’s 17 cents higher than a month ago.

Last year at this time, Utica-Rome drivers were paying $3.13 a gallon.

AAA says the national average for a gallon of gasoline fell to $4.80, down eight cents over the past week. The primary reason for the decline is lower demand at the pump as fewer people fueled up over the past two weeks. The lull, however, could end with the arrival of the summer driving season.

“Domestic gasoline demand dipped recently, which took some of the pressure off of pump prices. About 80% of stations are now selling regular for under $5 a gallon,” said Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast Regional Director of Public and Government Affairs. "But July is typically the heaviest month for demand as more Americans hit the road, so this trend of easing prices may very well be short-lived."

