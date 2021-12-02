Oh Christmas Tree How Lovely Are Your Kegs! Keg Tree Returns for Holiday Season

Oh, Christmas tree. Oh, Christmas tree. How lovely are your kegs. The Genesee Brewery Keg tree is back for 2021.

The popular Genesee Brewery Keg Tree returns after not going up in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Crews work to stack 532 empty beer kegs and string 25,000 lights for the official keg lighting ceremony at the Genesee Brew House in Rochester on December 6.

The tree will be lit through early January but there won't be a big keg lighting ceremony as in previous years for two reasons. One, to avoid large crowds, and two, because there's a lack of employees. "We're a bit short-staffed at the Brew House right now," the Genesee Brew Hosue said.

Instead of the normal tree lighting ceremony, the Genesee Brew House will be holding a '12 Days of Keg Tree,' celebration from December 6 through December 19 with new beer releases, drink specials, food, and more.

The tradition of Genesee Brewery putting up the Keg Tree in Rochester began in 2013. It's been erected every year but last year.

Photo Credit - John Kucko

Jameson Tree at Shamrock Jack's Irish Pub

The Brew House isn't the only place in New York with an unusual tree. Shamrock Jack’s Irish Pub in Irondequoit, New York puts up a Jameson Tree every year.

The tree consists of approximately 800 empty Jameson Irish Whiskey bottles and a couple of thousand lights. The tree is dedicated to Roz, a former employee who passed away in 2020. "She would decorate the pub each holiday season and started collecting bottles a few years ago in hopes of building this tree," said John Kucko. Last Christmas her co-workers made it happen and this holiday season they kept the tradition alive.

Photo Credit - Shamrock Jack’s Irish Pub

Christmas Light Displays

There are plenty of light displays to enjoy with the family during the holidays.From a walk through the Adirondacks or a drive through the forest, to lights on the lake and the longest display in the world, there's something for everyone.

Walk and Drive Thru Light Displays in NY to Get You in Christmas Spirit There are a number of walk or drive-thru holiday light displays around New York to take the family and get in the holiday spirit.

10 Places to Cut Your Own or Get Pre Cut Christmas Trees in Central New York If a real Christmas tree is a holiday must in your house, here are several places to you can cut your own or get one precut. There's even a farm with colored Christmas trees.