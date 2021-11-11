Germany Mulls New COVID-19 Measures as Infections Spike

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER, The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's national disease control center has reported a record-high number of more than 50,000 daily coronavirus cases.

The infections spike comes as German lawmakers are mulling new legislation that would pave the way for new coronavirus measures.

The Robert Koch Institute registered 50,196 new cases on Thursday, up from 33,949 daily cases a week earlier. Infections have multiplied so quickly in recent days that hospitals in hardest-hit regions canceled planned surgeries again so medical personnel could focus on COVID-19 patients.

The institute also reported 237 daily COVID-19 deaths, bringing Germany's pandemic death toll to 97,198.

Unlike some other European countries, Germany has balked at making vaccinations mandatory for certain categories of workers.

