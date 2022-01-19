Former Winner of “The Voice” is Coming To MVCC This March

If you're a fan of 'The Voice', you wont want to miss out on this concert. Danielle Bradbery is coming to town this March and tickets are already on sale.

Bradbery is the Season Four winner of 'The Voice' and a native of Houston, Texas. She auditioned for the show back in 2013, joining Team Blake and advancing through every round until the end. She covered a variety of songs including "Heads California, Tails California" and "Maybe It Was Memphis", both hitting the top-10 on iTunes.

Some of Danielle Bradbery's most recent songs include "Stop Draggin' Your Boots", "Never Have I Ever", and "Girls In My Hometown." She appeared on the Charlie's Angles soundtrack in 2019, released her own cover of "Shallow", and recorded "Hometown" with Zac Brown. Danielle has also previously gone on tour with Kane Brown, Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley and Miranda Lambert.

You have the chance to see her live at the Schaefer Theater at MVCC on March 25th. This is one of four dates announced for the upcoming tour. It will start off in Louisiana and wrap up in Oregon. The concert at MVCC starts at 7pm. Tickets are $15 for the general public, $10 for MVCC faculty, and FREE for students.

Here is a list of the four scheduled dates of the tour:

January 28th - Natchitoches, L.A. @ Northewestern State University

March 25th - Utica, N.Y. @ Schaefer Theater in MVCC

July 28th - Tooele, U.T. @ Country Fan Fest

July 31st - Sweet Home, O.R. @ Oregon Jamboree Music Festival 2022

Get tickets and more information by visiting Danielle Bradbery's website.