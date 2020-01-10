Gillibrand Visits Center For Family Life And Recovery

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visited the Center for Family Life and Recovery in Utica on Friday to announce her new, bi-partisan legislation to support families struggling with substance abuse disorder.

The Family Support Services for Addiction Act would create a grant program to help non-profits and community organizations provide support services to families with loved ones seeking addiction treatment.

The legislation would create a five-year, $25 million grant program.

“Addressing the addiction crisis in our state requires supporting families who are impacted by the crisis every day. Families are often quickly thrown into a world of addiction and substance use disorder that they know little about without the resources they need to support their loved ones,” said Gillibrand.



Gillibrand says the legislation comes as the country is facing a nationwide addiction epidemic—nearly 50,000 Americans died from opioid overdose from 2016 to 2017.