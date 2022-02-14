Sen. Gillibrand Endorses Hochul In New York Governor’s Race
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is backing Kathy Hochul in the New York governor’s race.
It's Hochul's most high-profile endorsement as she looks to secure her party’s nomination and win the governorship in her own right.
She was initially expected to face a tough battle for the Democratic nomination.
But months ahead of the June primary, Hochul has solidified her position as the front-runner, amassing campaign donations and endorsements.
She’s being challenged by U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Democrat representing Long Island, and by New York City’s elected public advocate Jumaane Williams, the most progressive candidate in the race.
