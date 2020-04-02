Gillibrand Wants Answers On Unequal Allocation Of Supplies

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand wants answers from President Trump about the unequal allocation of medical supplies and Personal Protective Equipment.

Gillibrand is demanding an explanation for why New York State, which has substantially more confirmed COVID-19 cases than any other state, hasn’t received its full allotment of PPE and medical supplies.

She says other states like Kentucky, Oklahoma and Florida have reportedly had their requests filled completely.

The New York Democrat is calling on Trump to deliver clarity and transparency on how FEMA is allocating resources and provide more information on where medical supplies have been allocated.