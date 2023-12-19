One of the most notable names in politics and, as of late, one of the most polarizing names is Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani was once revered for the work he did during his tenure as mayor of New York City during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Now, he's the mortal enemy of anyone who despises Donald Trump.

Due to recent legal issues Giuliani is facing, he is rumored to have run into financial issues. According to Forbes.com,

Rudy Giuliani will have to pay more than $148 million in damages to Georgia election workers he defamed by spreading a conspiracy theory linking them to election fraud, a jury ruled Friday, an eye-popping sum which his attorney has warned could be a death knell for the ex-mayor’s already-strapped finances.

One of the ways it appears Giuliani will attempt to collect the money he has been ordered to pay is by selling his Upper East Side apartment in New York City. The extravagant space is close to Central Park and was built in 1906, so it dons the iconic Gothic-style architecture.

Some say Giuliani's asking price is lofty and ambitious. According to an article published on Realtor.com,

Only one other apartment is currently for sale in the 33-unit building. That one is located on a lower floor and has four bedrooms; it’s available for $2,875,000. At 2,200 square feet, that place comes out to about $1,300 per square foot. Giuliani’s place is higher up and has a slightly bigger floor plan with 10 rooms and roughly 2,500 square feet. But does that justify the price discrepancy? 'The last sale in the building was $3.7 million for a very similar yet more updated and glamorous apartment,' says Jenny Lenz of Dolly Lenz Real Estate. 'As such, while the $6.5 million asking price is definitely rich, perhaps they are counting on the celebrity attachment.'

Regardless, it is interesting to see the inside of this once beloved mayor's apartment in one of the most glamorous sections of Manhattan. Some still love him, of course.

Photo Courtesy of Realtor.com Photo Courtesy of Realtor.com loading...

This is the entry room to the apartment. This is what you see when you first enter. Notice the detail in the molding and elegant chandelier.

Photo Courtesy of Realtor.com Photo Courtesy of Realtor.com loading...

Here is the living room of the apartment. The large windows offer a nice view of this section of the city.

Photo Courtesy of Realtor.com Photo Courtesy of Realtor.com loading...

The library seems to encompass the personality of Mayor Giuliani. You can see the American flag proudly displayed and what appears to be an authentic Joe DiMaggio jersey hanging above the fireplace. Very cool. I wonder if that would be included in the sale of the apartment?

Photo Courtesy of Realtor.com Photo Courtesy of Realtor.com loading...

I wonder if the 45th President, Donald J. Trump, ever sat at this dining room table to share a meal with his attorney.

Photo Courtesy of Realtor.com Photo Courtesy of Realtor.com loading...

This eat-in kitchen comes complete with a butler pantry and more outstanding views of the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

Photo Courtesy of Realtor.com Photo Courtesy of Realtor.com loading...

Here you will see one of three bedrooms in the former mayor's apartment. This is a photo of a portion of the primary suite in which two single bedrooms were combined.

