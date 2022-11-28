Give to Toys for Tots and Help Local Children to a Happy Holiday

The 75th anniversary of the Marine Corps' Toys for Tots Program is underway in the region, in coordination with WIBX's Keeler Toy Drive, benefiting kids in Oneida, Herkimer, Lewis and Madison Counties.

The Marine Corps' Toys For Tots program has been helping local children since 1949. The Keeler Toy Drive began collecting toys for local children in 1990.

This year, Keeler's Toy Drive will be collecting toys at various locations, as well as auctioning off items during the Keeler morning show weekday mornings. All proceeds will benefit Toys for Tots.

Sheriff Rob Maciol has donated a battery operated kids riding tractor in which people can bid on beginning Tuesday. Additionally, Utica Mack has donated a battery operated riding Mack truck to be auctioned off, as well.

Saturday, New York Sash will host its annual Teddy Bear Toss with the Utica Pioneers Men's Hockey team. Fans are asked to bring new teddy bears and stuffed animals to Saturday's Pioneers game at 7 p.m. at the Adirondack Bank Center ands when Utica scores its first goal, fans can throw the stuffed creates on to the ice. This year's contest will feature nationally ranked, #6 Oswego. The game is sold-out, but New York Sash is giving away tickets to the game to people who visit their showroom on Oriskany Blvd. in Whitesboro any time this week during business hours.

Businesses interested in donating items for auction during the Keeler Show can call the program between 6 and 9 a.m. at 315-736-0186. Businesses interested in being a drop off site for Toys for Tots can call Jim Ransom at the Rome Marine Corps League at 315-623-7203.

